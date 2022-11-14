FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mohan Bhagwat on a four-day visit to Chhattisgarh

AMN / WEB DESK

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a four-day visit to Chhattisgarh. During his visit, he will participate in various programmes in Jashpur and Sarguja districts to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is observed on November 15, the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, to commemorate the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.

Dr. Bhagwat will garland the statue of tribal leader Birsa Munda and unveil the statue of former BJP MP and Union minister late Dilip Singh Judev in the tribal-dominated Jashpur district today, November 14. The RSS chief will also address a public meeting in Jashpur. These programmes are being organised by Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a frontal organisation of the RSS.

Tomorrow, November 15, Dr. Bhagwat will attend the ‘Path Sanchalan’ – Route March programme to be jointly held by the RSS’ Surguja and Koriya districts wings in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district. The RSS chief will also address a programme where Sangh members will be present. Dr. Bhagwat will chair a meeting of the Sangh office-bearers and workers in Ambikapur on November 16.

