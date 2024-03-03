इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2024 11:22:37      انڈین آواز
Modi govt’s ruthless approach against narco-trade showing effective results, says Amit Shah

@AmitShah

AMN / WEB DESK

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Modi government’s ruthless approach against narco-trade has borne effective results and there has been a drastic rise in the number of arrests and seizures.

In a series of social media posts, the Home Minister shared three videos about government’s success in dealing with the menace of drugs. He highlighted that an invincible anti-narcotics apparatus has been built nationwide through Coordination, Cooperation and Collaboration among governments and agencies.

He stated that a Drugs Free Bharat is the greatest gift to the future generations and nation is speeding to achieve this goal through the detection of drugs, destruction of drug networks, and detention of culprits while rehabilitating addicts.

Home Ministry said in a statement that the quantity of narcotics seized has increased by almost 100 percent and the cases registered against those dealing in it increased by 152 percent.

During 2006 to 2013, the number of cases registered was 1257 which shot up by three times during 2014-2023 to 3755. The arrests increased by four times from 1363 during 2006-13 to 5745 in the 2014-23 period. The quantity of seized drugs doubled during the Modi regime to 3.95 lakh kgs from 1.52 lakh kgs seized during 2006-13. The value of seized drugs jumped 30 times during the Modi regime to 22 thousand crore rupees from 768 crores achieved during 2006 to 2013.

The anti-narcotics agencies also destroyed 12 lakh kgs of drugs worth 12 thousand crores during the Modi government. 

