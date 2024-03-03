INDIA bloc leaders give clarion call to oust Modi government at massive rally in Patna

Staff Reporter / Patna

At a massive rally at sprawling Gandhi Maidan in Patna, top leaders of INDIA bloc today gave a clarion call to oust PM Modi led BJP government in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “king of lies”, other leaders called him ‘JUMLABAAZ’. Addressing RJD’s ‘Jan Vishwas Maha Rally’ in Patna, the politician also asked Tejashwi Yadav to never take back chief minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan.

Kharge said PM Modi went back on several promises he made before becoming the prime minister of the country. He said PM Modi is destroying the country.

“PM Modi is destroying the country. Did Modi give 2 crore jobs? He also promised to bring black money from other countries. He also promised the construction of pucca houses by 2022. He also promised to double the farmer’s income. Did Modi fulfil all this? These all are lies which means Modiji is Jhooton ka sardar (king of lies). No one has benefited from his schemes in the last 10 years,” Kharge said while addressing the Rally’.

He appealed to the masses to vote for the INDIA bloc to help it save India’s democracy. Kharge said his ally Tejashvi Yadav fulfilled all his promises when he was part of Nitish Kumar’s previous government.

“Tejashwi Yadav fulfilled his promises of giving jobs during his tenure. INDIA bloc fulfils its promises. Help us in our fight against the BJP. Your duty is to save democracy and its constitution,” he said. Kharge said the BJP is trying to instill fear in the Opposition.

“Today, the INDIA Alliance is facing the BJP on the battleground. Through agencies, the BJP is trying to instill fear in us. This is not possible, as we are not here to bow down before them. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, ‘main thode din ke liye bahar gaya tha, main phir wapas aaya hoon’.Those who are not strong ideologically, cannot fight and you (Tejashwi Yadav) should not take him into the party if he returns again,” he said.

Terming the BJP as a “factory of lies”, former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav asserted that his RJD stands for ‘Rights, Jobs and Development’.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, “I can say with confidence that the BJP is a factory of lies… but the RJD stands for ‘Rights, Jobs and Development’.” “BJP leaders make false promises (jumla karte hain)… but we fight for the rights and jobs of the people of Bihar and the country,” he said.

He further asserted that while some claim that the RJD is a party of the M-Y (Muslim and Yadav), it is in fact a party of the M-Y and BAAP, where B stands for Bahujan, A for ‘Agda’ (upper caste), A for ‘Aadhi Aabadi’ (women) and P for poor.

Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP in 2022 and formed an alliance with the RJD. In 2017, he had joined hands with the BJP after dumping Lalu Yadav.

RJ supremo Lalu Prasad, asked the crowds to “be prepared for the upcoming elections. I will be there to boost your morale as you vote to drive out Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power at the Centre”.

Recalling Kumar’s first volte face in 2017, the RJD president said, “I had not hurled any abuses at Nitish Kumar back then, only called him ‘palturam’ (turncoat). The label has stuck to his persona by virtue of his own deeds. I can see funny videos about him on social media and wonder whether these do not drive him to shame.” The wily leader had recently fished in the Bihar NDA’s troubled waters by claiming his “doors were always open” for the JD(U) boss, who has aligned with the BJP despite the party maintaining that it will pursue the ambition of forming its own government in Bihar.

Prasad, who has been weathered down by old age and poor health, showered his affection on Tejashwi and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, besides his daughters, including Singapore-based Rohini Acharya, while lambasting the prime minister for criticising “parivarvad (dynastic rule)” in politics.

Known for pulling no punches, the RJD supremo said, “What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must get his head and beard shaved upon the demise of his parent. Modi did not do so when his mother died.”

Those who addressed the rally earlier included Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who shared a picture, on X, of himself seated with Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi captioned “great thrones are shaken when enthusiastic youngsters come together (jab joshile naujawan mil jaate hain, bade bade takht hil jaate hain)”.