Modi Govt provided corruption-free governance: Amit Shah

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah today said that the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre has provided a transparent and corruption- free governance in the last six years. He said, there is no charge of corruption against the present dispensation. Mr Shah said this while addressing the gathering in New Delhi after releasing the book titled – Karmayoddha Granth based on the life of Mr Modi and the work done by him as the Prime Minister.

Mr Shah said, NDA government has brought a lot of reforms in various sectors including agriculture, healthcare and industry. He said, the Narendra Modi government has abolished the politics of appeasement, casteism and politics of dynasty through the politics of performance. He said, these were the three diseases which had weakened the politics of the country from 1967 to 2014.

The Home Minister said, the government has taken a bold stand on the issues be it related to Article 370, Granting Citizenship to refugees, Ayodhya land dispute and Triple Talaq.