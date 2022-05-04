Modi government pursuing zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates NATGRID premises in Bengaluru

AMN / Bengaluru

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Narendra Modi government has pursued a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism from day one. Inaugurating the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) premises here, Mr Shah said, security requirements have changed significantly as compared to earlier challenges in terms of data, scope, and complexity. He said, there is a need for legal and security agencies to have automated, secure, and immediate access to information obtained from reliable sources.

Mr Shah said, the government has entrusted NATGRID with the task of developing and operating a state-of-the-art and innovative information technology platform for accessing information from data collection organizations. Home Minister said, Union Government will soon develop a national database to monitor hawala transactions, terrorist funding, counterfeit currency, narcotics, bomb threats, illegal arms smuggling, and other terrorist activities.

The Home Minister said intelligence and legal agencies should now be able to make full use of information, with barriers to critical data being removed. With the help of data analytics and information technology, there should be a paradigm shift in the working of agencies. He expressed hope that NATGRID will fulfill the responsibility of linking various sources of data.

Shah said that C-DAC is implementing NATGRID in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant India.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister of Karnataka Araga Gyanendra, Union Minister of State for Home Nishith Pramanik, and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla were also present at the inauguration ceremony.