FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 May 2022 05:07:24      انڈین آواز

Modi government pursuing zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, says Amit Shah

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates NATGRID premises in Bengaluru

AMN / Bengaluru

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Narendra Modi government has pursued a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism from day one. Inaugurating the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) premises here, Mr Shah said, security requirements have changed significantly as compared to earlier challenges in terms of data, scope, and complexity. He said, there is a need for legal and security agencies to have automated, secure, and immediate access to information obtained from reliable sources.

Mr Shah said, the government has entrusted NATGRID with the task of developing and operating a state-of-the-art and innovative information technology platform for accessing information from data collection organizations. Home Minister said, Union Government will soon develop a national database to monitor hawala transactions, terrorist funding, counterfeit currency, narcotics, bomb threats, illegal arms smuggling, and other terrorist activities.

The Home Minister said intelligence and legal agencies should now be able to make full use of information, with barriers to critical data being removed. With the help of data analytics and information technology, there should be a paradigm shift in the working of agencies. He expressed hope that NATGRID will fulfill the responsibility of linking various sources of data.

Shah said that C-DAC is implementing NATGRID in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant India.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister of Karnataka Araga Gyanendra, Union Minister of State for Home Nishith Pramanik, and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jasdev Singh was Mohammad Rafi of Hindi Commentary

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi “The images of sportspersons are often built on their description by the c ...

Asia Badminton Championships: P.V. Sindhu cruises into semi-final

At Asia Badminton Championships in Manila, India's two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. S ...

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart