30 May 2022 12:22:00

Missing Nepal plane with four Indians aboard found

AMN/ WEB DESK

The private plane that went missing in Nepal today with 22 people on board, including 4 Indians, was found at Kowang in Mustang. According to information provided to the Nepal Army by locals, the Tara Airplane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. Nepal Army said, they are moving towards the site from the ground and air route.

The officials said, the Tara Airplane took off from the tourist town of Pokhara, some 125 km west of Kathmandu, for Jomsom, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site. The plane reportedly lost contact with the control tower five minutes before it was due to land.  

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said that the search and rescue operations were underway and that it is in touch with the families of Indian passengers on board. An emergency hotline number (977-9851107021) was provided by the embassy for more information.

