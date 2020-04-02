FreeCurrencyRates.com

Minority panel issues notice to VC Delhi University over hate posts by teachers

New Delhi

Taking a serious notice of various teachers of Delhi University posting virulent hate message against the Muslim community on their Facebook page, Delhi Minorities Commission has issued a notice to the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University saying that the Commission is surprised that some teachers are “spewing venom against the Muslim community saying that they should be put in gas chambers and that doctors should not treat them, etc.”

The Commission further said in its notice “We find this very very disturbing that such elements should be ‘teaching’ in a prestigious university like yours.”

The Commission, which has quasi-judicial powers and functions as a civil court, has asked the VC to constitute an enquiry committee to probe these posts and take appropriate action against these teachers. The Commission has given a month’s time to the VC to file his reply and action taken report.

