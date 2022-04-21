MHT CET 2022 postponed due to JEE, NEET exams

AMN

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Thursday announced that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) 2022 has been postponed. The entrance test earlier scheduled for June will now be conducted in the first week of August.

The Minister tweeted that this has been done in view of the national-level entrance exams – Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He said, the new dates will be announced soon.

The Minister had earlier informed that MHT-CET-2022 for Technical courses will be conducted from 11th to 28th of June 2022.

JEE Main-2022, will be held in the months of June and July. JEE Main Session-1 will conclude on 29th of June and Session-2 will conclude on 30th of July. The NEET-2022 Exam is scheduled to take place on 17th of July 2022.