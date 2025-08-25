Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Unveiled, Bihar Set to Host Historic Tournament

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday unveiled the glittering trophy of the 12th Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in New Delhi, setting the stage for one of Asia’s most prestigious hockey events. The tournament will be played from 29 August to 7 September at the newly built Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, marking the first time the state will host a major international hockey championship.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by several hockey legends including Harbinder Singh, Ashok Dhyanchand, and Zafar Iqbal, alongside senior officials of Hockey India and the Bihar government. Dr. Mandaviya called the event a proud moment for Indian sports, highlighting Bihar’s rise as a hub for sporting infrastructure.

The 2025 edition carries special significance as it serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands. The winner will secure direct entry, while teams finishing second to sixth will move to the World Cup qualifying rounds.

Eight nations will compete, including India, Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan. With Pakistan missing out, India enters the tournament as the top-ranked Asian side and a strong favorite to lift the trophy. Former players, however, cautioned the team against complacency, citing tough competition from Korea, Japan, and Malaysia.

To build excitement, the Bihar government has launched the “Trophy Gaurav Yatra”, a statewide relay tour, along with the introduction of mascot “Shubhankar Chand.” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier unveiled the tournament logo and emphasized the state’s commitment to sports promotion.

The event is expected to not only strengthen India’s hockey dominance but also place Rajgir and Bihar on the global sporting map.