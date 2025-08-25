Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

SPORTS

Aug 25, 2025

India aspires to be among top 5 sporting nations in world by 2047: Mansukh Mandaviya

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that India aspires to be among the top five sporting nations in the world by 2047, the centenary of the country’s independence. Addressing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships at Ahmedabad, Mr Mandaviya said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has progressed by leaps and bounds in the sporting sector and many reforms have been introduced in the area.

He said, the Prime Minister has kept a goal to take the country among top 10 in the world in the next 10 years. The minister said the need of the hour is to create a sporting ecosystem in the country and the government is dedicated to creating that. Mr Mandaviya said, in the last Parliament session the government introduced the Sports Governance Bill, which is an athlete-centric bill. The Bill gives importance to women’s representation in National Sports Federations.

