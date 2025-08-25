145th US Open Begins in New York with Star-Studded Lineup

The 145th edition of the US Open tennis tournament begins today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, featuring some of the biggest names in world tennis.

In the men’s singles draw, World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner will lead the challenge, joined by Spain’s No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic, and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

The women’s field promises equally intense battles. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus seeks back-to-back titles, while World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 2023 winner Coco Gauff, and strong contenders Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, and Elena Rybakina aim to stake their claim.

Opening-round fixtures today include Ben Shelton vs. Ignacio Buse in men’s singles and Emma Raducanu vs. Ena Shibahara in women’s singles. Matches begin at 8:30 PM IST (11 AM local time).