Asia Cup Hockey Championship nears as teams arrive in Rajgir

With only three days left for the 12th Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Championship to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, preparations are in full swing for the mega sports event. The Rajgir Stadium, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, has been furnished with two AstroTurf grounds. Out of the eight participating teams, apart from India, the teams from Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and China have already arrived in Rajgir. The teams from Kazakhstan and Bangladesh will arrive today, while the team from Chinese Taipei will arrive on Wednesday.

All teams are continuously playing practice matches. Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for spectators to watch matches free of cost through online booking. For this, Hockey India has made booking available on the TicketGenie app. Director General of Bihar State Sports Authority, Ravindran Shankaran, informed that within 10 minutes of booking opening this morning, all tickets for the first round of all the matches were completely booked.

The enthusiastic response from spectators reflects their excitement for the Asia Cup Hockey. Meanwhile, the Trophy Gaurav Yatra, being carried out to promote the Asia Cup Hockey Championship among the people, has completed its journey in 37 out of 38 districts of the state.