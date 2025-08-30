Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Govt announces formation of task force to formulate sports goods manufacturing policy

Aug 30, 2025
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired the first-ever Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave held in New Delhi. On the occasion Dr Mandaviya announced the formation of a task force to formulate sports goods manufacturing policy.

Representatives from NITI Aayog, Commerce Ministry, DPIIT, FICCI, CII, MSMEs and leading sports industry stakeholders were also present during the event. The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry said that the Conclave helped to chart a new roadmap for India’s sports goods manufacturing capabilities. While addressing the gathering the Minister highlighted the vision of aligning sports goods manufacturing with the national growth agenda.  Pitching the message of Garv Se Swadeshi at the Sports Conclave, He underlined that Global share for sports manufacturing will be taken up from 1 percent to 25 percent by 2036. 

