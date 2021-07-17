Meghalaya reports 507 new COVID 19 cases

AMN

507 fresh COVID 19 cases were reported including eight deaths in the last 24 hours in Meghalaya. A statement from the Directorate of Health Services informed that three deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills district, two from West Garo Hills district and one each from East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills districts tallying the total deaths from the pandemic to 939.

The State also logged 585 recoveries bringing the total recovered cases to 51,981 so far. Till date, the confirmed COVID 19 cases in Meghalaya have reached 57,000. Out of them, 51,981 people have recovered, 4080 are under treatment and 939 have died.

A total of 8,85,446 doses have been administered where 7,68,950 people have received the first dose and 1,16,496 people have received the second dose.