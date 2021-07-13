Meghalaya reports 365 fresh COVID-19 cases

AMN

365 fresh COVID-19 cases and 506 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours in Meghalaya bringing the total recovered cases to 50,336. The directorate of Health Services informed that the total active cases in the state have gone up to 3,964 with East Khasi Hills district having 1,087 active cases followed by Ri Bhoi district with 790 active cases.

The state also recorded five COVID-related deaths bringing the total fatalities to 918. Out of the total casualties reported so far, East Khasi Hill district has logged the maximum with 668 deaths. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 55,218 and 8,23,404 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered so far.