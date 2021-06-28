PM Mann Ki Baat: Get vaccinated and stay safe
National Covid recovery rate stands at 96.72%
Dragon fruit cultivated by Maharashtra farmers exported to Dubai
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jun 2021 10:31:48      انڈین آواز

Measures announced by FM will will help to stimulate economic activities: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said today’s measures announced by the Finance Minister today will help to stimulate economic activities, boost production and exports and generate employment.

He said that it will enhance public health facilities, especially in under-served areas, boost private investment in medical infrastructure and augment critical human resources.

He said, in this announcement, special focus is on strengthening health care facilities for the children.

Mr Modi added that importance has also been given to helping farmers as multiple initiatives have been announced which reduce their costs, increase their incomes and support greater resilience and sustainability of agricultural activities.

Further support has been announced for small entrepreneurs and self-employed persons to enable them to sustain their business activities and expand them further.

The Prime Minister said, several initiatives including financial assistance are being taken to help those linked with tourism.

Mr. Modi also said, today’s measures will help to stimulate economic activities, boost production and exports and generate employment.

Result-linked Power Distribution Scheme and streamlined processes for PPP projects and Asset Monetisation demonstrates the government’s continuing commitment to reforms.

FM Sitharaman announces 1.1 lakh Cr Loan Guarantee scheme for Covid Affected Sectors

Key Highlights of Finance Minister Sitharaman’s relief package

AMN / WEB DESK Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a slew of …

Govt announces free one month tourist visa to 5 lakh tourists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman here toda …

FM Sitharaman announces a slew of measures to provide relief to sectors affected by COVID-19 pandemic

By ANDALIB AKHTER In a bid to provide relief to different sectors affected by the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pand …

SPORTS

Women hockey: Our aim is to produce best results at Tokyo Olympics, says Forward Udita

By Harpal Singh Bedi For forward Udita, a handball player who switched to Hockey only in 2016, getting sele ...

Rahi Sarnobat wins gold at Shooting World Cup

By Harpal Singh Bedi Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat, shot to glory and gold as she claimed 25M Pistol t ...

Serena Williams not to play in Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Serena Williams has confirmed she will not play in this summer’s delayed To ...

خبرنامہ

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

امریکی معیشت کے لئے یہ سال بہترین ثابت ہوسکتا ہے

اے ایم ایناقتصادی ماہرین کے مطابق امریکی معیشت کی ترقی کے لئ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

