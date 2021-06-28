Measures announced by FM will will help to stimulate economic activities: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said today’s measures announced by the Finance Minister today will help to stimulate economic activities, boost production and exports and generate employment.

He said that it will enhance public health facilities, especially in under-served areas, boost private investment in medical infrastructure and augment critical human resources.

He said, in this announcement, special focus is on strengthening health care facilities for the children.

Mr Modi added that importance has also been given to helping farmers as multiple initiatives have been announced which reduce their costs, increase their incomes and support greater resilience and sustainability of agricultural activities.

Further support has been announced for small entrepreneurs and self-employed persons to enable them to sustain their business activities and expand them further.

The Prime Minister said, several initiatives including financial assistance are being taken to help those linked with tourism.

Result-linked Power Distribution Scheme and streamlined processes for PPP projects and Asset Monetisation demonstrates the government’s continuing commitment to reforms.

