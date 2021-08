External Affairs Ministry has added additional numbers to its 24×7 Special Afghanistan Cell. Ministry had set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan. The contact numbers of the special cell are 919717785379, 91-11-49016783, 91-11-49016784, and 91-11-49016785.

The emails are MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com and SituationRoom@mea.gov.in. The WhatsApp numbers are 91 8010611290, 91 9599321199, and 91 7042049944.