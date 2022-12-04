FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2022 09:55:34      انڈین آواز

MCD Elections: Polling Ends With 50% Voter Turnout

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections concluded at 5:30 pm on Sunday, sealing the fate of 1,349 candidates in 250 wards. The results will be declared on December 7.

Image

AMN / WEB DESK / NEW DELHI

With the end of MCD elections in national capital Delhi, the fate of 1,349 candidates was sealed today. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking to oust the BJP, while the saffron party seeks a fourth consecutive term at the civic body.

Approximately 50% of the voters of all 250 wards in Delhi turned out to vote.

The Congress, which has been thrashed in back-to-back parliamentary, assembly, and municipal corporation polls in the national capital since 2015, will strive to redeem itself with a strong showing this time.

The BJP leaders declared victory in the election for 250 MCD wards on December 4 after a high-decibel 13-day campaign and launched an all-out attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convener Arvind Kejriwal over corruption.

Image

Leaders of the AAP, led by Kejriwal, attacked the BJP with equal zeal, citing issues such as landfills in the city and “corruption” during the saffron party’s 15-year control at municipal corporations.

Earlier this year, the BJP-led Centre merged the national capital’s three corporations into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), lowering the number of wards from 272 to 250.

The three major parties have fielded candidates in all 250 wards, for a total of 1,349 candidates. A total of 1.45 crore people were eligible to vote.

The BJP easily defeated the AAP and the Congress in the 2017 municipal corporation elections, winning 181 of the 270 wards that were contested. The AAP won 48 wards in its first civic body elections, while the Congress won 30.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has 132 candidates, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, is contesting in 15 wards.

The Nationalist Congress Party has candidates in 26 wards, while the Janata Dal (United) has 22 candidates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart