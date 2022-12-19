FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mbappe wins Golden Boot Award despite heartbreak

Mbappe staged France’s memorable comeback in the six-goal thriller by scoring a match-saving hat-trick for Les Bleus. The star striker of the two-time world champions eclipsed Messi in the race for the Golden Boot with his goal-scoring masterclass against Argentina. Mbappe is the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final after England’s Geoff Hurst (1966 vs Germany). The 23-year-old scored 8 goals to finish the Qatar World Cup as the tournament’s top scorer.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 saw one of the most thrilling finals in the history of the tournament, and the race for the coveted Golden Boot also provided maximum entertainment for fans all over the world.

Ahead of yesterday’s final, both Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe were tied on number of goals scored, and were top contenders for the title. However, it was the latter who prevailed after scoring a brilliant hat-trick at the Lusail Stadium, the first World Cup Final hat-trick since 1966.

That took Mbappe’s goal tally to eight as he edged Messi by just one goal to win the prestigious award despite a painful defeat in one of the most thrilling World Cup finals last night.

