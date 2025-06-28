Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Mazagon Shipbuilders to Acquire Controlling Stake in Colombo Dockyard for US $52.96 mn

Jun 28, 2025
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to Acquire Controlling Stake in Colombo Dockyard for US $52.96 mn

State-run Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has decided to acquire a controlling stake in Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard PLC under a 52.96 million dollar deal. MDL’s decision marks its first international venture and is seen as a major milestone in the company’s transformation from a purely domestic shipbuilder into a regional maritime player with global aspirations.

In a statement, the MDL said, located in the Port of Colombo, Colombo Dockyard PLC gives MDL a strategic foothold in the Indian Ocean Region– a key maritime corridor. Officials said, MDL’s acquiring controlling stakes in Colombo Dockyard will significantly change the shipbuilding and ship repair landscape in the region.

The move comes amid concerns in New Delhi over China’s persistent attempts to expand its strategic influence in the island nation. Colombo Dockyard PLC, listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, is the flagship of Sri Lanka’s maritime industry and serves a wide spectrum of commercial and governmental clients across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It is Sri Lanka’s largest shipyard.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

U.S. Drops Controversial Tax Clause in Major Shift Toward Global Consensus

Jun 27, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Trump Hints at ‘Very Big’ India Trade Deal Ahead of Critical July Deadline

Jun 27, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Welfare Spend Up ₹2.3 Lakh Cr Over two Years, Raising Fiscal Pressure on States

Jun 26, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Security Guard Arrested in Kolkata Law College Gang Rape Case

28 June 2025 5:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Police Arrest 2, Identify 33 in Child Sexual Abuse Content

28 June 2025 5:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Govt suspends 25 jail officials over dereliction of duty

28 June 2025 4:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Slams TMC Govt Over Rising Crimes Against Women in Bengal

28 June 2025 4:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!