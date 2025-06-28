Ellenbarrie Gases: India’s Leading Player in the Industrial Gases Sector

AMN

In a landscape largely dominated by multinational corporations, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (EIGL) stands out as one of India’s oldest and most respected industrial gas manufacturers. With a rich legacy spanning over five decades, EIGL has established itself as the largest fully Indian-owned company in the sector in terms of installed production capacity, revenue, and profitability during Fiscal Year 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, EIGL operates one of India’s largest oxygen production facilities, boasting a capacity of 1,250 tonnes per day (TPD). The company captured a 2.65% market share by revenue in FY24, reinforcing its position as a key domestic player in the industrial gases industry.

EIGL produces a wide range of industrial gases including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and acetylene. These gases are vital to several critical industries such as steel and glass manufacturing, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, welding, and fabrication. The consistent supply of these gases plays an essential role in the smooth functioning of these sectors.

The company has also been a trusted supplier to India’s space and defence programs, underscoring its strategic importance at the national level.

Additionally, EIGL offers synthetic air—a controlled blend of oxygen and nitrogen with minimal impurities—used primarily as a zero gas in the calibration of environmental monitoring and test equipment. This product is particularly valued for its stability and purity in sensitive analytical applications.

With its scale, indigenous ownership, and diverse product offerings, EIGL continues to play a vital role in powering India’s industrial and technological growth.