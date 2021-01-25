Over 15 lakh people administered Covid-19 vaccines in India so far
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan among recipient of Padma Vibhushan

AMN

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan has been given Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, for his exceptional contribution in the field of spiritualism.

On the eve of 72nd Republic Day, the Government today announced the Padma Awards. Seven persons will get Padma Vibhushan. They include former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. Eminent Singer late S P Balasubramaniam will be awarded the 2nd highest civilian award posthumously.

KHAN is an Indian Islamic scholar and peace activist known for having written a commentary on the Quran and having translated it into contemporary English. He has been listed in the 500 Most Influential Muslims of the world.

Earlier Khan had received the Demiurgus Peace International Award, under the patronage of the former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev; India’s third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, in January 2000; the National Citizens’ Award, presented by Mother Teresa and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award (2009).

Khan first shot to limelight when he gave a clarion call to Muslims to relinquish claims over the disputed Babri Masjid site, one the first community leaders to do so.

He then floated, along with others, the “Vajpayee Himayat (support) Committee”, which had extensively campaigned for the former BJP prime minister in the Lucknow constituency in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

Ten persons will get Padma Bhushan. They include former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Singer K S Chithra, prominent poet Chandrashekhara Kambara and retired Civil Servant Nripendra Misra. Former Gujarat Chief Minister late Keshubhai Patel , Former Assam Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi and Former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan will be honoured with Padma Bhushan posthumously.

102 persons will get Padma Shri. They include Social Worker Sindutai Sapkal, Musician Bombay Jayashri, British film director Peter Brook and Greek Indologist Nicholas Kazanas. Former Governor of Goa late Mridula Sinha, Spanish-Indian Jesuit priest and author late Father Vallés will be given the award posthumously.

The list includes many unsung heroes of the country.

Congratulating the Padma Awardees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, we are proud of all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, India cherishes their contribution to the nation and humanity at large. He said, these exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of others.

