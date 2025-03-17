Market March 17: Sensex End Lower Amid Weak Global Cues

After posting strong gains in the previous week, the domestic markets remained rangebound and closed slightly lower this week due to weak global cues. However, the positive domestic data points, including industrial production and retail inflation, provided some relief. The broader indices erased some of the previous week gains and underperformed the main indices in the truncated week ended March 13.

The BSE Sensex fell 504 points or 0.67 percent during the week to close at 73,829, and Nifty50 declined 155 points or 0.68 percent to close at 22,397. In the broader market. the BSE Mid-cap index dropped 2 percent and Small-cap index shed nearly 4 percent. At the forex market, the rupee slipped by 12 paise during the week to end at 87 rupees against the dollar on March 13.