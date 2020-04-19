Maoist Nabi Mian arrested in Jharkhand

AMN

Maoist Nabi Mian has been arrested today by Dumri police station of Giridih district in collaboration with CRPF forces present in the district.

The alleged Maoist had been involved in looting of 71 weapons from home guards in Giridih and the murder of Mahendra Singh, then MLA from Bagodar. He was also involved in 15 other cases.

ASP Deepak Kumar of Giridih said that the police, led by Neeraj Kumar Singh, SDPO of Dumri, arrested Nabi Mian yesterday near Manjhladih of Dumri police station. Giridih Police has sent him to jail today.