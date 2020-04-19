J&K High Court orders all courts to treat cases of domestic abuse as urgent

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ordered that all the courts in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall treat cases of domestic abuse as urgent and proceed with the matters in accordance with the circulars issued regarding the procedure to be followed to ensure social distancing.

A quorum consisting of Chief Justice, Justice Geeta Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal yesterday issued notices to the Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Governments of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Member Secretary, JKSLSA to submit a report regarding steps taken related to violence being faced by women.

The Court directed that a report of the measures in place, steps underway and those contemplated be placed before it before the next date.