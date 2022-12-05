Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh clinch Mixed Team Pistol title at National Shooting Championship

AMN/ WEB DESK

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the 10 metre air pistol mixed team title at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions at the MP Shooting Academy range in Bhopal yesterday, December 4.

The Haryana duo trounced Karnataka’s Divya TS and Imroz 16-4 in the gold medal encounter. Punjab and ONGC shared the bronze medals.

In the junior mixed team pistol, the gold was won by Uttar Pradesh’s Anjali and Sagar after beating Uttarakhand’s Yashasvi and Abhinav 18-16 in the gold medal match. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh won the bronze medals on offer.