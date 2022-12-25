Mann ki Baat, PM says 2022 will be remembered for spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the year 2022 will always be remembered for the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ shown by the people. He said many events were organised by the people to celebrate unity and togetherness.

PM expressed pride that India displayed its might in every field in the Year 2022. Addressing the nation in the 96th episode of his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio, Mr Modi said that the various successes of 2022 have created a special place for India all over the world.

He gave the example of Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat, where Rukmini’s marriage, and Lord Krishna’s relationship with the Northeast is celebrated. He also mentioned the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, saying many colors of unity were visible in these festivals. He also made special mention of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign organised in August. Mr Modi noted with pride that more than six crore people sent selfies with the tricolor. Mr Modi said that a similar effort is also being made in AIIMS, Delhi. The Center for Integrative Medicine and Research was established there six years ago to validate Indian traditional medical practices. The center has already published 20 papers in reputed international journals.

Prime Minister spoke about the World Ayurveda Congress which was held in Goa recently. Delegates from more than 40 countries participated in it and more than 550 Scientific Papers were presented there. Around 215 companies from around the world including India displayed their products in the exhibition. Prime Minister said that more than one lakh people enjoyed their experience related to Ayurveda in the four-day Expo. He said that he had reiterated the point for evidence-based research to the Ayurveda experts gathered from all over the world. He stressed that evidence-based research related to Yoga and Ayurveda will prove to be very significant. He urged people to share such efforts related to Yoga, Ayurveda and traditional treatment methods on social media.

Mr Modi emphasised that India has eradicated diseases like Smallpox, Polio and ‘Guinea Worm’. He spoke about Kala Azar, another disease that is about to be eradicated. The parasite of this disease is spread through the sting of the sand fly. ‘Kala Azar’ can happen to anyone from children to elders. Till recently, the scourge of Kala-azar had spread in more than 50 districts across four states. Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that this disease is confined to only four districts of Bihar and Jharkhand at present. He expressed confidence that the awareness of the people of Bihar and Jharkhand will help the government’s efforts to eliminate ‘Kala Azar’ from these four districts as well. He urged people of ‘Kala Azar’ affected areas to He said that the treatment of ‘Kala Azar’ is simple and the medicines for this are also very effective.

Prime Minister also discussed the ‘Jalaj Ajeevika Model’, which has been prepared to keep Biodiversity in mind. This Tourism-based Boat Safaris has been launched at 26 Locations.

Mr Modi said that Namami Gange is showing a new path to everyone in the direction of environmental protection.

He gave the example of Sange Sherpa of Thegu village of Sikkim. For the last fourteen years, he is engaged in the work of environmental protection at an altitude of more than 12 thousand feet. Sange has taken up the task of keeping the Tsomgo lake clean. The lake is of cultural and mythological importance. Now, about five lakh tourists visit the place every year to see this clean lake. Sange Sherpa has also been honored by many organizations for this unique effort to conserve Tsomgo lake. Mr Modi lauded that due to such efforts, Sikkim is today counted among the cleanest states of India.

Touching upon the topic of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, Prime Minister said many unique efforts have been made by the people since its inception in 2014. He highlighted that these efforts are being made not only within the society but also on part of the government. He pointed out that due to the removal of garbage and unnecessary items, a lot of space opens up in the offices. Mr Modi elaborated that a lot of effort was made in offices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Shillong to clean up the space. He said that this has led to entire floors being available for usage.

Prime Minister said art, literature and culture are the collective capital of the society, and it is the responsibility of the whole society to take them forward. He spoke of one such successful effort being made in Lakshadweep. A club on Kalpeni Island – Kummel Brothers Challengers Club – inspires the youth to preserve the local culture and traditional arts. Here, the youth are trained in the local art of Kolkali, Parichakli, Kilipaat and traditional songs.

Mr Modi also informed the listeners about ‘Quemshree’, who lives in Gadak district of Karnataka. In the South, ‘Quemshree’ has been continuously engaged for the last 25 years in the mission of reviving the art culture of Karnataka. He created a platform by the name of ‘Kala Chetna’. This platform organizes many programs for artists from Karnataka.

Mr Modi also mentioned a couple from Karnataka who is sending many unique products made from betelnut fiber to the international market. The couple, Suresh and Maithili, hail from Shivamogga in Karnataka. They make many decorative items ranging from trays, plates and handbags from betel nut fiber. Today, their products are being sold in London and other markets in Europe.

Mr Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Christmas. He said it is a day to remember the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. He also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. He called the former Prime Minister a great statesman who gave exceptional leadership to the country.

Prime Minister said that “Veer Bal Diwas” will be celebrated tomorrow. He will participate in a programme dedicated to the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh in Delhi on this occasion. Mr Modi said the country will always remember the sacrifice of Sahibzade and

Mata Gujri.

Prime Minister asked people to send their suggestions for the topics to be taken up in the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. He also wished the listeners a Happy New Year 2023. He cautioned people that COVID-19 is increasing in many countries of the world. He urged everyone to take more precautions like masks and hand washing.