FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2022 09:56:05      انڈین آواز

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says, solar energy is changing the lives of poor and middle class of the country

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that India has become one of the biggest countries to generate electricity from solar energy. He said, solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of the country. In his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio, Mr Modi said, the whole world is looking at solar energy as the future. He stressed that India is combining its traditional experiences with the modern science.

Mr Modi said, solar energy has shown that people can be paid for producing electricity instead of paying for using electricity. He expressed confidence that the day is not far when the construction of Suryagrams in India will become a big mass movement.

The Prime Minister said that the Chhath festival is being celebrated in many parts of the country today. He prayed for everyone’s prosperity and well-being, saying that the tradition of worshiping the Sun is a proof of how deeply Indian culture and faith are related to nature. He said the festival of Chhath also emphasizes on the importance of cleanliness.

The Prime Minister noted with pride that India is doing wonders in the space sector as well and the whole world is surprised at its achievements. Mr Modi highlighted that just a day before Diwali, India placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously and termed it as a special Diwali gift from the youth to the country. Mr Modi said, Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field. He said, the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the scope of student power, saying it is the basis of making India powerful. He expressed confidence that when India celebrates her centenary, this power of youth will take India to the heights that the country is working on today. He found the way India’s youth solve problems in hackathons to be very inspiring.

Mr Modi also mentioned that several IITs are working together on a multilingual project that makes learning local languages easier. This project will help the new National Education Policy in achieving those goals as well.

Touching upon the subject of environment, Mr Modi highlighted that there is no dearth of people who spend a lifetime in the protection of the environment. Prime Minister said more awareness is being seen among people about eco-friendly living and eco-friendly products today.

The Prime Minister said that National Unity Day will be observed tomorrow, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Prime Minister also talked about Janjateeya Gaurav Diwas to be celebrated on 15th November to celebrate tribal heritage and pride on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He said, Gurupurab will be observed next month. He highlighted that in the last few years, the country has made many efforts to spread the light of Gurus to the masses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian duo Satwik-Chirag storms into final of French Open

AMN In Badminton, the Indian star duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have stormed into the me ...

India beat Australia in U-21 Men’s Hockey to lift Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia

AMN Indian Under 21 men’s hockey team defeated Australia in a nail-biting final to lift the Sultan of Joh ...

FIH Men’s Hockey: Match between India and Spain underway in Bhubaneswar

AMN In the FIH Men's hockey Pro League, the match between India and Spain is underway in Bhubaneswar this e ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart