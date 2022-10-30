Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says, solar energy is changing the lives of poor and middle class of the country

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that India has become one of the biggest countries to generate electricity from solar energy. He said, solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of the country. In his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio, Mr Modi said, the whole world is looking at solar energy as the future. He stressed that India is combining its traditional experiences with the modern science.

Mr Modi said, solar energy has shown that people can be paid for producing electricity instead of paying for using electricity. He expressed confidence that the day is not far when the construction of Suryagrams in India will become a big mass movement.

The Prime Minister said that the Chhath festival is being celebrated in many parts of the country today. He prayed for everyone’s prosperity and well-being, saying that the tradition of worshiping the Sun is a proof of how deeply Indian culture and faith are related to nature. He said the festival of Chhath also emphasizes on the importance of cleanliness.

The Prime Minister noted with pride that India is doing wonders in the space sector as well and the whole world is surprised at its achievements. Mr Modi highlighted that just a day before Diwali, India placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously and termed it as a special Diwali gift from the youth to the country. Mr Modi said, Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field. He said, the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the scope of student power, saying it is the basis of making India powerful. He expressed confidence that when India celebrates her centenary, this power of youth will take India to the heights that the country is working on today. He found the way India’s youth solve problems in hackathons to be very inspiring.

Mr Modi also mentioned that several IITs are working together on a multilingual project that makes learning local languages easier. This project will help the new National Education Policy in achieving those goals as well.

Touching upon the subject of environment, Mr Modi highlighted that there is no dearth of people who spend a lifetime in the protection of the environment. Prime Minister said more awareness is being seen among people about eco-friendly living and eco-friendly products today.

The Prime Minister said that National Unity Day will be observed tomorrow, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Prime Minister also talked about Janjateeya Gaurav Diwas to be celebrated on 15th November to celebrate tribal heritage and pride on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He said, Gurupurab will be observed next month. He highlighted that in the last few years, the country has made many efforts to spread the light of Gurus to the masses.