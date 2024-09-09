Manipur: Two-Day Holiday declared for Schools and Colleges Amidst Escalating Violence

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

Manipur Government has declared two-day holiday on Monday and Tuesday for all schools and colleges in the state in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. Yesterday also the schools and colleges were closed after the incident in Moirang where a civilian was killed in a bomb explosion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh his party MLAs, along with speaker and his cabinet colleagues met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan today. An eight point resolution was submitted to the Governor. The points in resolution include, Centre to ensure peace in the State, Unified command to be handed over to the State Government, Abrogation of Suspension of Operation (SoO) with Kuki militant groups, completion of border fencing along Indo-Myanmar border among others.