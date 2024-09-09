TMC MP Jawhar Sircar writes to Mamata Banerjee, says he will resign from Rajya Sabha

In a two-page letter, Sircar poured his anguish over the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

AMN / WEB DESK

The Trinamul Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday said that he would RESIGN from the upper House of the Parliament as well as retire from politics.

Three years after being handpicked by Mamata Banerjee for the Rajya Sabha, in a two-page letter written to the chief minister on his MP’s letterhead, Sircar, a retired IAS officer, poured his anguish over the rape and murder of the 31-year old postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the ruling Trinamul and the administration’s repressive steps to curb the protests and the corruption charges levelled at the ruling party from time to time.

“If we analyse the movement impartially, we will find the movement is directed as much as for the victim, as well as against the state government and the ruling party,” Sircar wrote in Bangla. “Therefore, there is a need to change strategy or the communal forces will take over the state.”

“I cannot accept when a corrupt officer (or a doctor) is given a prized posting or even appointed to the top,” Sircar wrote without taking any names.

Sircar said he was forced to write the letter as he has not been able to meet the chief minister for some time. He will be traveling to Delhi later this week to submit his resignation from the Rajya Sabha.

Sircar’s colleague in the upper house Sukhendu Shekhar Ray is the only Trinamul MP to have spoken out against the “dubious” role of the Calcutta Police, for which he had received summons from the Lalbazar a week ago.

Other Rajya Sabha MPs like Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev and Krishnagar’s Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra have parroted the government’s line, while Derek O’Brien the leader in the Rajya Sabha raised questions on the delay in the CBI’s investigation.

Jawhar Sircar’s Departure Signals Growing Discontent with Mamata Banerjee’s Governance : BJP Leader Dr. Sukanta Majumdar

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar has said, TMC MP Jawhar Sircar’s decision to resign from the Rajya Sabha and politics is a clear indication that people who care for Bengal are not willing to support the failed leadership of Mamata Banerjee. In a social media post, he alleged that the people of West Bengal have lost faith in the Chief Minister who is pushing the State’s future into darkness.