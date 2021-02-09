Manipur Legislative Assembly clears Demands for Grants amounting to Rs 525.16 crore

AMN

On the fifth day of the ongoing 12th session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly today, the house passed Demands for Grants amounting to a total of Rs 525.16 crore.

During the discussion for demand for grants, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured the house that a new regulated passengers’ fare of the public transport will be notified soon. The previous notification regarding the passengers’ fare will be reviewed in consultation with the concerned stakeholders.

Replying to a cut motion by an Opposition MLA, who is also the Minister for Relief and Disaster Management, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated that the department played a significant role to combat the COVID pandemic since the very beginning. The State Disaster Rapid Force (SDRF) personnel were deployed to sensitive and hyper-sensitive zones and rendered their services when the state was facing a critical juncture due to the pandemic.

During the session held today, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar, who is also in-charge of Finance laid the Manipur Banning Of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2021 on the table of the house.