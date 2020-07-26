Manipur intensifies action against increasing trend of local transmission of COVID-19

AMN / IMPHAL

Manipur government has intensified action against the increasing trend of local transmission of COVID-19 in some parts of the State.

COVID -19 Common Control Room in Manipur informed that active cases search among 6,475 people has been completed and 10 new cases could be detected so far in Thoubal district in which an increased number of local transmission have been reported from past many days.

In Churachandpur district, 545 contacts of an employee of a private lab were identified and 143 of them are found negative and results of the remaining are awaited.

On the other hand, all the media persons who attended the press conference organised by the Manipur Chief Minister at his secretariat on 22 July are going for mandatory COVID -19 testing after staff of CM Secretariat were found positive of COVID-19 yesterday.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, one person was discharged from COVID Care Centres in Manipur while 59 persons were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases in the State.

So far Manipur has recorded total positive cases of 2,235 and out of this 1,521 have fully recovered and discharged from different COVID Care Centres. The number of active cases stands at 714 only.