Manipur govt taking up all possible steps to organise Manipur Sangai Festival 2022

Published On:

AMN

Manipur state government has been taking up all possible steps to organise the forthcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 up to the international level as it could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic the last two years.

As part of the publicity campaign for the festival, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched the Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 official theme song titled ‘Manipur’ today at Imphal. The theme song is sung by the State’s renowned folk singer Mangka Mayangalamba and her team.

This time the State government has identified thirteen venues across the State to organise various events for the Festival. However, the main venue for the festival would be the Sangai Ethnic Park in Moirang Khunou which has been constructed at the periphery of the habitat of Sangai (cervus eldi eldi), the State animal of Manipur.

A large cultural exchange programme would be organised at Makhel of Senapati district, a district neighbouring Nagaland State. People of Assam and Nagaland would be invited by the State government to attend the programme.

