Manipur allows all schools in state to conduct physical classes from August 8

WEB DESK

In Manipur, the State government has decided to allow re-opening of all schools in the State to conduct physical classes from the 8th of this month.

Earlier, the State government had allowed schools to conduct physical classes for class eight and above and did not allow physical classes for children below twelve years of age i.e. upto class seven considering a rise in positive cases of COVID-19.

The State Education Department consulted the matter with the State Health Department and have decided to allow physical classes for all from 8th of this month.

However, the State Education department has instructed all schools to follow COVID guidelines.