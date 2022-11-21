Man kills Daughter, Body found in Suitcase in UP: Police

Aayushi Murder Case: The father, who lives in Badarpur in south Delhi, was arrested after the police questioned him when he went to identify the body.

In another incident of gruesome killing a 22-year-old Delhi woman, whose body was found inside a suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura last week, was killed by her father, Uttar Pradesh police said today.

Aayushi Chaudhary’s parents have been arrested for her murder, according to the Mathura Superintendent of Police.

According to NDTV Nitesh Yadav allegedly shot his daughter dead, furious that she had “gone out for some days” without telling him. He was also enraged that she had married a man from a different caste, and that she often stayed out till late night, sources said.

Young woman found murdered and body abandoned in a trolley bag in UP's Mathura. Police has arrested parents of the deceased woman Ayushi Yadav, resident of Delhi. She was killed over marrying against the wishes of her family. Later her body was abandoned near highway in Mathura. pic.twitter.com/NWBI1P9wWl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 21, 2022

Aayushi Chaudhary was pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Application in Delhi.

After the police recovered the suitcase, they began tracing phones, checked CCTV footage, used social media, and also put up posters in Delhi to identify the woman.

Concrete information about her, however, was received from an unknown call on Sunday morning, and later, her mother and brother identified her through photographs, reports NDTV.

The father, who lives in Badarpur in south Delhi, was arrested after the police questioned him when he went to identify the body.

According to the police, Aayushi had married a man named Chhatrapal, from another caste, without telling her family.

Her parents were angry at what they believed was her defiance and ‘stubborn’ attitude.

After shooting Aayushi with his licensed gun, Nitesh Yadav allegedly packed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in Mathura.

Aayushi’s body was found wrapped in plastic in a large red suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura last Friday.

There was blood on the face and head and there were injury marks all over the body, the police had said.

Aftab Poonawal case

Last week a news appeared in media saying a 28-old Aftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-liter fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Walker’s head, her phone and the weapon used in the crime have not been recovered so far, police said.

Aftab Poonawala showed no signs of remorse. Police officials also noted that he was confident during interrogation and showed no signs of remorse.

Poonawala was called for questioning for the first time in October but was then asked to go.

Later on November 3, he was again called and his two-page statement was recorded.

Both times he looked very confident and there was no remorse on his face,” police said.

During the probe, more details came to light about Poonawala and Walkar’s strained relationship, with friends and family alleging that the woman was unhappy with him and frequent fights used to happen over financial issues and suspicion of infidelity.

The police also found that post May 22, Rs 54,000 was transferred from Walkar’s bank account to Poonawala and investigators are also scanning chats between the duo on social media.