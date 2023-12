AMN

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss pending central funds for the state. Ms Banerjee along with nine party MPs submitted a letter to the Prime Minister and urged him to release funds due to the state.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ms Banerjee said Prime Minister heard the demands and he assured that he will arrange a joint meeting of central government and state government officials to find a solution.