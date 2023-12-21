Mayawati keeps guessing on Alliance with INDIA

I would also like to state that our party is a secular one and our country has people from different religions, says BSP chief

AMN / Luknow

BSP Supremo Mayawati today slammed the INDIA bloc members, particularly the Samajwadi Party for commenting on parties that are not part of the Opposition alliance.

“About the alliance of the Opposition, no one should give statements about Opposition parties that are not part of the (INDIA) alliance, including the BSP. This is my advice to them. Because it can’t be predicted who will need whom in the future. In such a scenario, these people will have to feel shameful at a later stage. In this, the Samajwadi Party is a living example,” said BSP chief at a press conference here.

The former chief minister’s statement comes after reports of the Samajwadi Party opposing the induction of the BSP into INDIA during the bloc’s fourth meeting on Tuesday.

And BSP national coordinator and Mayawati’s nephew, Akash Anand, said in a post on X, “Media reports and some party colleagues have revealed that in yesterday’s INDIA Alliance meeting, some people are less afraid of BJP and more afraid of BSP.”

“I want to make it clear that BSP does not believe in the hate politics of alliance which seeks votes by showing fear of BJP. Because at one time some people came to power by showing fear of Congress and today the whole country is suffering the consequences of that,” wrote Akash.

On the Ram temple consecration ceremony, Mayawati said, “I would also like to state that our party is a secular one and our country has people from different religions. And they have different religious places, which we respect. Our party has no objection to the Ram temple which is going to be inaugurated next month. And whenever the mosque being built in Ayodhya on orders of the court is completed and inaugurated, our party will have no objection to that too. Our party respects all religious places”.