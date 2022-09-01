Malian soldiers repeatedly executing civilians and suspected militants: UN Report

WEB DESK

The United Nations in a report on Wednesday said that the Malian soldiers repeatedly executing civilians and suspected militants. In a quarterly report on violence and human rights abuses, the World body said , more than 500 others people arrested by the Malian army. However, the report did not specify about the foreign fighters.

At least 50 civilians were killed during a military operation conducted by army and foreign troops on 19 th April. Earlier, in April, Human Rights Watch claimed that around 300 people were killed in Moura in central Mali by the Malian forces.

Mali’s ruling military junta has been in power since 2020.