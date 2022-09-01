FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Sep 2022 06:58:58      انڈین آواز

Malian soldiers repeatedly executing civilians and suspected militants: UN Report

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The United Nations in a report on Wednesday said that the Malian soldiers repeatedly executing civilians and suspected militants. In a quarterly report on violence and human rights abuses, the World body said , more than 500 others people arrested by the Malian army. However, the report did not specify about the foreign fighters.

At least 50 civilians were killed during a military operation conducted by army and foreign troops on 19 th April. Earlier, in April, Human Rights Watch claimed that around 300 people were killed in Moura in central Mali by the Malian forces.
Mali’s ruling military junta has been in power since 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Bajrang and Vinesh are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for World Senior Championships

SPORTS DESK Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for the World S ...

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Staff R ...

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur Staff Reporter Union Education Minister Dhar ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart