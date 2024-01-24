Maldives allows Chinese vessel to dock in Male

The Maldivian foreign ministry statement came after international reports that the Xiang Yang Hong 3 was coming to carry out extensive research in the Indian Ocean region. It clarified that the ship would make the port call for, “rotation of personnel and replenishment”

AMN WEB DESK

The Chinese research ship the Xiang Yang Hong 3 will dock in the Maldives but will not carry out any research in Maldivian waters, the country’s foreign ministry has said.

In a three-paragraph statement, the Maldives government said China had requested, “the necessary clearances to make a port call” but added that: “The vessel would not be conducting any research while in Maldivian waters.”