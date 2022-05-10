FreeCurrencyRates.com

Malala Yousafzai expresses fear on hijab rule in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed fear for women and girls in Afghanistan after the Taliban issued a decree making the hijab compulsory for women in Afghanistan.

She tweeted that the Taliban wants to erase girls and women from all public life in Afghanistan – to keep girls out of school and women out of work, to deny them the ability to travel without a male family member, and to force them to cover their faces and bodies completely. She urged world leaders to take collective action to hold the Taliban accountable for violating the human rights of millions of women and girls.

Earlier, UN chief Antonio Guterres aired his concerns about a recent decision by the Taliban to obligate Afghan women to cover head-to-toe, a decision that has led to severe criticism from human rights observers.

The UN Mission in Afghanistan has also expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans’ human rights, including those of women and girls.

