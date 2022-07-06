FreeCurrencyRates.com

Make in India: Toy export up by 61 percent

The government has said that toy import has decreased by 70 percent, while exports have gone up by 61 percent in the last three years as Make in India yields positive results for the sector.

Anil Agrawal, Additional Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said that government interventions have helped in the Toy Sector after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call in his “Mann ki Baat ” edition in August 2020. Mr. Agrawal highlighted that Mr. Modi had given a clarion call on ‘Rebranding the Indian Toy Story’ and emphasized the availability of the right kind of toys for children as a learning resource, designing of toys based on an Indian value system. He stressed that Toy BIZ has attracted 96 exhibitors with ‘Made In India’ products manufactured domestically by small, medium, and large enterprises.

