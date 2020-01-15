Makar Sankranti, Pongal & Magh Bihu celebrated in several parts of India

WEB DESK

Makar Sankranti, Pongal & Magh Bihu are being celebrated today with religious fervor and enthusiasm in many parts of India. In Uttar Pradesh, Makar Sankranti is being celebrated today. Despite of a severe cold wave and cloudy conditions devotees started taking dip at holy rivers on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Devotees along with saints have flocked to the Ghats of holy rivers across the state since last evening and are taking bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti once the auspicious timing started.

This is also the first important bathing festival of about one and a half month-long Magh Mela, being held on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj. Since early morning, Lakhs of devotees is taking bath at Sangam and offering prayers. Several dedicated religious programmes are being organized in Magh Mela area. Many Ashram Pandals will be also organizing traditional community lunch of rice feast -Khichri. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will do special pooja and offer Khichri Prasad at Gorakhnath Math at Gorakhpur, after which the famous Khichri Mela will start here.

In West Bengal, lakhs of people have gathered at Ganga Sagar – the confluence of Bhagirathi and Bay of Bengal to take a holy deep on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Pilgrims have come from all over the country and also from abroad. The State Government has taken all security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Moreover in Tamil Nadu, the harvest festival of Pongal is being celebrated today with great enthusiasm. Various leaders have extended their greetings in view of the festival that falls on the first day of the auspicious month of Thai in the Tamil calendar. Entrances to the houses are adorned with colourful rangolis and farm products like turmeric, ginger and sugarcane. They form an integral part of the celebrations, along with the Pongal sweet mix.

Prez, V Prez, PM greet citizens on occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal & Magh Bihu

President, Vice President and Prime Minister have greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

In his message President Ram Nath Kovind said, India is a land of festivals and the festivals are an occasion to mark the respect for the ceaseless hard work of the farmers. He said, these festivals have an invaluable contribution in the geographical, cultural and emotional unification of the country. The President expressed confidence that the festivals will help further strengthen the spirit of peaceful co-existence and unity and further enhance the prosperity and happiness of the nation.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, the festivals celebrates the bounty of nature and is symbolized by the expression of profound gratitude to nature for nourishing and sustaining life. He said, the festivals promote the message of togetherness, love and brotherhood and are the occasions for families and their dear and near ones to come together and celebrate them. The Vice President hoped that the festivals will bring more prosperity, peace and harmony in everyone’s life.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that the festivals filled with colors of nature, tradition and culture will fill everyone’s lives with abundant prosperity and everyone will be blessed with good health. He also hoped that the special occasion will further the spirit of joy in the society.