इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2020 04:44:03      انڈین آواز
Centre accepts SIT recommendations in 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

Centre has accepted the recommendations of a special investigation team (SIT), headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice SN Dhingra which probed 186 cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court that the Centre will take appropriate steps on the SIT recommendations.

Mr Mehta informed a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant that a lot of steps are required to be taken and it will be taken. Appearing for petitioner, senior advocate RS Suri said that the report of the SIT is damning for police officials and they will file application seeking action against the cops who were allegedly involved in the ghastly crime. Referred to the SIT’s report, Mr Suri said the undercurrent is that police officials cant go scot-free for the things which had happened.

Large-scale riots targeting members of the Sikh community had broken out in the national capital in the aftermath of the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. The violence had claimed 2,733 lives in Delhi alone.

