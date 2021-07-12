Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, says ‘traditional barriers of religion are slowly dissipating’
Maharashtra's districts in Marathwada, Vidarbha, Konkan region receiving heavy rain

After a long break monsoon has revived in many parts of Maharashtra. Districts in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Konkan region are receiving very heavy rain and normal life is being disrupted at many places due to waterlogging and damaged roads. More than 6 persons have died in the rain related incidences in the state. Mumbai and suburbs are also expected to receive heavy rain in the next 4 days.

Monsoon has revived in many parts of Maharashtra and it has lashed Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Konkan and Nanded, Aurangabad,Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli and Beed in Marathwada. Heavy rain was also witnessed in Akola, Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha region and in Sangli and Nashik districts.

In Sindhudurg district Kharepatan City is facing flood like situation due to overflowing Sukh river. 147 mm rain was recorded in the district in last 24 hours. Ratnagiri received 115 mm rain but Rajapur Tehsil has received the highest rainfall of 153 mm in last 24 hours and the city may face flood like situation due to the rise in the water level of Kodavali River.

Nanded district received 122 mm rain in the last 24 hour which is very unusual and experienced cloud burst like situation. Heavy rain caused waterlogging in Nanded city and the floodwater entered many houses and shops in the city while the floodwater damaged the soil and crops in rural parts of the district.

One person died due to lightning in Nanded district. Road connectivity was also affected due to waterlogging and damaged roads. Two persons died in Hingoli district as their car was washed away in overflowing stream. Bridges were also washed away in Raigad and Yavatmal districts and two vehicles were washed away in Raigad district claiming 2 more lives.

Traffic was disrupted due to landslide in Raigad and Sindhudurg districts. Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts are experiencing intermittent showers but may receive heavy to very heavy rain in the next 3-4 days.

