Maharashtra: Torrential rain lashed Ratnagiri district overnight

Jun 16, 2025

In Maharashtra, Torrential rain lashed Ratnagiri district overnight, causing waterlogging, overflowing rivers, and disruptions in transportation. Areas like Khed, Chiplun, and Rajapur have been severely impacted, with some homes and shops flooded. In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 139.60 mm was recorded in Lanja. The IMD, Mumbai, has issued a Red Alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. NDRF teams are on standby, and people in affected areas are being relocated to safer places.

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025
BJP slams K’taka govt for doing fresh caste census

Jun 16, 2025

Bangladesh tribunal asks Ex PM Sheikh Hasina to return within 7 days to face trial

16 June 2025 10:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Bangladesh: Khaleda’s BNP urges Yunus to inform EC of February polls plan

16 June 2025 10:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि नर्सिंग अधिकारी भर्ती सामान्य पात्रता परीक्षा वर्ष में अब दो बार आयोजित की जाएगी

16 June 2025 10:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
अंतर्देशीय जलमार्ग परिवहन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए एक विशेष कार्य बल का गठन किया जाएगा: सर्बानंद सोनोवाल

16 June 2025 10:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
