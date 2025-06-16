AMN

In Maharashtra, Torrential rain lashed Ratnagiri district overnight, causing waterlogging, overflowing rivers, and disruptions in transportation. Areas like Khed, Chiplun, and Rajapur have been severely impacted, with some homes and shops flooded. In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 139.60 mm was recorded in Lanja. The IMD, Mumbai, has issued a Red Alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. NDRF teams are on standby, and people in affected areas are being relocated to safer places.