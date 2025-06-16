BJP slams K’taka govt for doing fresh caste census

AMN

BJP today hit out at the Congress led Karnataka government for its decision to again conduct caste census in the state. Addressing media in New Delhi, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav alleged that for Congress, OBCs are merely a vote bank. He questioned the Karnataka government that an amount of 165 crore rupees was spent earlier on the caste census for which who is accountable for the misuse of government funds. He said, the decision of resurvey in Karnataka is merely a political cover which is being done by the Congress to mislead some sections of society. Mr. Modi also alleged that Congress has always betrayed the OBC community adding that and if the party was sincere then why any commission was not formed after the Kaka Kalelkar Commission.

The Minister also said that the highest civilian award of Cyprus – the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III given to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a moment of pride for India. He added that it is the 23rd such honour which has been given to Mr Modi at the international level.