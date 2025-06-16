Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

AMN

The last rites of Gujarat’s former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the plane crash, will be conducted in Rajkot this evening with full state honours. A one-day state mourning in his memory is being observed in the state. Vijay Rupani had served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021.

Meanwhile, 99 DNA samples of the deceased in the Ahmedabad plane crash have been matched so far. 64 bodies have been handed over to their relatives. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi said that the process of DNA sample matching will be completed in a day or two.

