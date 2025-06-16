Maharashtra: 3 college students drowned in Charlotte Lake in Matheran near Mumbai

AMN

Three college students drowned in Charlotte Lake in Matheran, near Mumbai, Maharashtra, yesterday. The victims, including a minor, were part of a group of ten students from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai who had gone on a monsoon trip. Our correspondent reports that one of the students accidentally slipped and fell into the lake. In an attempt to rescue him, two of his friends jumped in but were also dragged under and drowned. The rest of the group raised an alarm, and locals soon informed the authorities. Matheran Police acted swiftly, calling in the Sahyadri Emergency Rescue Team. Rescue operations reportedly continued late into the night.