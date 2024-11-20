The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: Independent candidate Balasaheb Shinde contesting in assembly elections passes away

Nov 20, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Balasaheb Narayan Shinde, an independent candidate from the Beed Assembly Constituency, passed away this afternoon following a massive heart attack. Meanwhile, in the Parli Assembly Constituency, Jalinder Jadhav, who was serving as a presiding officer at the Saraswati Vidyalaya polling station in Parli Vaijnath, felt unwell and was admitted to a private hospital. Medical evaluation revealed he had suffered a mild heart-related stroke. The Election Department stated that after receiving treatment, Jadhav was discharged.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Police personnel suspended for violating election guidelines in Kanpur

Nov 20, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu chaired high-level meeting to review fog preparedness

Nov 20, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

Nov 20, 2024

You missed

DEFENCE

India-Japan Joint Service Staff Talks (JSST) concluded in New Delhi

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Secure release of Indian fishermen from Pak prison: Stalin writes to Jaishankar

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Dhaka in mid December: Bangladesh Foreign Adviser

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Police personnel suspended for violating election guidelines in Kanpur

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment