Maharashtra: Independent candidate Balasaheb Shinde contesting in assembly elections passes away

Balasaheb Narayan Shinde, an independent candidate from the Beed Assembly Constituency, passed away this afternoon following a massive heart attack. Meanwhile, in the Parli Assembly Constituency, Jalinder Jadhav, who was serving as a presiding officer at the Saraswati Vidyalaya polling station in Parli Vaijnath, felt unwell and was admitted to a private hospital. Medical evaluation revealed he had suffered a mild heart-related stroke. The Election Department stated that after receiving treatment, Jadhav was discharged.