Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu chaired high-level meeting to review fog preparedness

AMN/ WEB DESK

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu today chaired a high-level review meeting on fog preparedness to ensure uninterrupted operations and better passenger comfort. During the meeting, Mr. Naidu underlined the importance of a passenger-centric approach, in line with the vision of Ease of Flying and the need to prioritise passenger convenience and safety. Reviewing the readiness of the Airport Operation Control Room, the Minister stressed the importance of real-time coordination between Air Traffic Control, airlines, ground handlers, and airport operators to maintain seamless operation.

All the airlines have confirmed adherence with Directorate General of Civil Aviation guidelines to deploy low-visibility compliant aircraft CAT II and III and pilots in Delhi and other fog-affected airports. Three out of four runways at the Delhi airport have activated a Category 3 Instrument Landing System.

In addition, the Delhi Airport operator has been advised to install LED screens at prominent locations to provide real-time updates on visibility conditions. The Civil Aviation Minister also instructed airlines to proactively communicate with passengers about potential delays and cancellations due to visibility issues, and the flight has to be cancelled if the delay is exceeding three hours.

Acknowledging the need for operational efficiency during peak hours, Mr. Naidu directed that all check-in counters be fully staffed to minimise passenger inconvenience. The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Civil Aviation, and other senior officials from the Ministry, DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Indian Meteorological Department, Airport Operator Delhi, and representatives from various airlines.